News updates from HT: BJP youth leader arrested in Kolkata for cocaine and all the latest news

BJP youth leader held with 100 grams of cocaine in south Kolkata
A Bharatiya Janata Party youth leader, Pamela Goswami, was arrested from a posh area in south Kolkata with nearly 100 grams of cocaine allegedly in her possession, according to the police. Read More
Kerala adds 4,505 Covid-19 new cases, 15 more deaths; tally over 1.03 million
Kerala on Friday registered 4,505 fresh Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, 15 related deaths and 4,854 related recoveries which pushed the overall caseload to over 1.03 million. Read More
After visit of envoys, EU calls for early assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir
Following a visit to Jammu and Kashmir by a group of 24 envoys, the European Union (EU) on Friday. Read More
Virat Kohli talks about being with Anushka Sharma 'years after everything is done and dusted'
Cricketer Virat Kohli called his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, his ‘pillar of strength’ and said that she is extremely understanding. Read More
Top 5 Android 12 features found in first developer beta
Google has finally made its upcoming Android operating system, Android 12, official as it has released the first developer beta for select handsets. Read More
NASA’s Swati Mohan wore bindi during Perseverance rover landing, people love it
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Perseverance rover successfully landed on Mars’ Jezero crater. Read More
Rahul Gandhi pallbearer at funeral of father's friend, Congressman Satish Sharma
Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi helped carry the mortal remains of Captain Satish Sharma, a former Union minister. Watch