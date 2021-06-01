News updates from HT: BRICS foreign ministers focus on Covid-19 pandemic in virtual meet and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At BRICS foreign ministers meet, focus on Covid-19 pandemic, access to vaccines

The BRICS grouping strives for an equitable multi-polar international system that recognizes the sovereign equality of all states and respects their territorial integrity, external affairs minister S Jaishankar told a virtual meeting on Monday.

Aarogya Setu rolls out new feature, will help in travel across India

India's Covid-19 contact tracing app Aarogya Setu has rolled out a new feature to display the vaccination status of users enrolled on the platform. The app will show blue shield and blue ticks for fully vaccinated users (inoculated with both doses), and other colours for partially vaccinated people.

'Women's cricket needs media support right now': Mithali Raj explains why she never felt need to forgo press conference

Star tennis player Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the ongoing French Open following her decision to skip press duties has sparked a large debate on whether her decision was right or not.

Nisha Rawal accuses Karan Mehra of having an affair, 'constant abuse over the years'

Nisha Rawal has accused her husband, actor Karan Mehra, of having an affair and constantly abusing her over the years. Nisha on Monday filed an FIR against Karan, accusing him of domestic violence. He was let out on bail on Tuesday.

Recipe: Pretzel crusted chicken nuggets with honey mustard is our new jam

On Tuesdays, we're all just trying to turn hard work into chicken nuggets and that's when we stumbled upon a mouthwatering recipe of Pretzel crusted chicken nuggets.