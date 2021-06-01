Recipe: Pretzel crusted chicken nuggets with honey mustard is our new jam

On Tuesdays, we’re all just trying to turn hard work into chicken nuggets and that’s when we stumbled upon a mouthwatering recipe of Pretzel crusted chicken nuggets. Do boys even understand how easy it is to make girls happy?

You can surprise them with chicken nuggets and they might cry out of happiness. Hence, here’s a recipe to fall back in love this Tuesday evening with Pretzel crusted chicken nuggets.

Ingredients:

1 lb chicken tenders

1/2 c almond flour

1/2 c coconut flour

1 5 oz bag pretzels (crushed) — I used gluten-free

2 eggs

1 tbsp honey mustard

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp black pepper

Method:

Cut chicken tenders into nugget-sized pieces. Assemble 3 separate bowls, for dipping stations. In first bowl, combine almond flour, coconut flour, garlic powder and black pepper. In second bowl, whisk 2 eggs with honey mustard. In third bowl, add crushed pretzels.

Dip chicken nuggets in flour mixture, egg mixture, and pretzel coating (in that order). Repeat until all chicken nuggets have been thoroughly breaded. Place chicken nuggets in air fryer at 400 degrees for 10 minutes — can add additional time depending on how crispy you’d like them!

Remove from air fryer, let cool and serve with honey mustard dipping sauce. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Nikki, Instagram/nikki_booch)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken is one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

Almond flour too helps reduce the risk of serious health conditions like cancer, diabetes, stroke and heart disease as it is rich in vitamin E and other antioxidants. Apart from being an excellent source of manganese, magnesium, copper, phosphorous, calcium and iron, it is low in carbs and has an extremely low glycemic index which helps in reducing blood sugar levels and ultimately leads to weight loss.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter