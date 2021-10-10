Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Byju's stops SRK ad amid Aryan Khan drugs probe and all the latest updates

hindustanShah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug-related case. 
Published on Oct 10, 2021 09:03 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Byju’s stops Shah Rukh Khan ad amid Aryan Khan drugs probe

Online tutoring company Byju’s has stopped all advertisements featuring its brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan amid the ongoing investigation against his son Aryan Khan in a drugs case. Read more

Union minister's son in judicial custody over Lakhimpur incident

Ashish Mishra, Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son who was arrested on Saturday night in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, will be in judicial custody and a local court will hear the matter on Monday on whether he should be sent to police custody, his lawyer has said. Read more

Centre takes steps to build up coal stocks

The supply of coal and the power situation in the country are likely to improve soon, with steps being taken to ensure gradual buildup of coal stocks in the near future, people aware of the matter said on Saturday. Read more

Sonam Kapoor shares pic of her kitchen at Notting Hill home: 'London has my heart'

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share more pictures of her pristine home in London's Notting Hill. This time, she shared photos of her living room and kitchen. She lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. Know more

'He said, 'incredible effort'. He was overwhelmed': Srikar Bharat reveals Kohli's words after his winning six against DC

Royal Challengers Bangalore needed six runs off the final ball to win their last league stage game against Delhi Capitals. Read more

Malaika Arora attends India's Best Dancer 2 event wearing figure-hugging gown, check out her photos

Bollywood star Malaika Arora never stops serving looks when it comes to fashion. And the same was witnessed when Malaika attended a press conference for the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. Read more

Delhi staring at power blackout? Centre gets AAP govt SOS over coal shortage

Delhi govt claimed that only-day stock of coal is left in the thermal power station from where the capital gets electricity. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to PM Modi, seeking his immediate intervention into the crisis. Watch here

‘Political tourism’: Giriraj Singh on Rahul Gandhi's Lakhimpur Kheri visit

As India reopens, top virologist has a word of caution

Farmers' crisis, inflation: Priyanka Gandhi to pan UP govt in rally today

Centre exploring methods to expand telecom network in the northeast: Minister
