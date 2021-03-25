News updates from HT: Campaigning for Phase 1 of assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam ends today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Campaigning for Phase 1 of assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam ends today, voting on Saturday

With West Bengal and Assam set for the first phase of assembly elections on Saturday, campaigning for this phase concludes on Thursday. Read more

India to focus on domestic immunisation, no expansion of vaccine exports for now

India will focus on its domestic vaccination programme following a spike in Covid-19 cases and the planned expansion of the immunisation drive, and there will be no expansion of vaccine exports, people familiar with developments said on Wednesday. Read more

Supreme Court to hear petition seeking to stop deportation of Rohingya refugees

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a petition seeking release and protection of over 150 Rohingya refugees in Jammu and Kashmir. Read more

There will be new blood: India’s fiery debutants

Over the last four months or so, Indian cricketers have provided such dazzling entertainment in their first matches/series that one could, without stretching the imagination too much, form a playing XI for each format composed entirely of debutants. Read more

When Shah Rukh Khan got upset with Karan Johar who didn't take him in a film

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Shah Rukh Khan are the best of friends in Bollywood who have delivered multiple hit films together. Read more

Malaika Arora can even make planks fun, watch viral fitness video to believe it

The exercise that a lot of people run away from are planks. They do make you stronger but they are also extremely challenging. Read more

This sonification clip shared by Nasa is a mesmerising musical treat for people

Do you follow the different social media profiles managed by Nasa? Then you may have seen the sonification clips that translate data from outer space into sound. Read more

‘PM Modi to visit Bangladesh, hold talks with Sheikh Hasina’: Foreign Secretary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh on March 26 and 27 on the invitation of Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina. Watch