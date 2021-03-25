IND USA
The image is a screenshot from the video of Cat's Eye Nebula shared by Nasa.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
This sonification clip shared by Nasa is a mesmerising musical treat for people

Shared on NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory’s official Instagram profile, the audio clip is absolutely incredible.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 08:34 AM IST

Do you follow the different social media profiles managed by Nasa? Then you may have seen the sonification clips that translate data from outer space into sound. If yes, then this new musical addition to the list will speak to your soul. However, if you haven’t, let this amazing clip be your first.

Shared on NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory’s official Instagram profile, the clip is absolutely incredible.

“New sounds dropping today: Cat's Eye Nebula, Whirlpool Galaxy, & Chandra Deep Field South! Data sonifications like these allow listeners to hear information from cosmic objects and experience them in a different way,” reads the caption shared in the post.

Since being posted about 12 hours ago, the video has already gathered nearly 40,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Along with that, it has also accumulated tons of comments.

“So I'm mesmerised , enchanted & slightly weirded out (in a good way!),” wrote an Instagram user. Truth be told, we connect to that sentiment too. “I felt like was listening to Walt Disney music then fell into this twilight zone sounds, it’s so amazing,” shared another. “Amazing,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

nasa instagram

Story Saved
