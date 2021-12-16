News updates from HT: CBI files charge sheet against former Allahabad HC judge, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

CBI files charge sheet against Retd Justice Shri Narayan Shukla

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against retired Judge of the Allahabad high court - Justice Shri Narayan Shukla, and others in its judicial corruption probe involving Lucknow-based Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences, people familiar with the development said on Thursday. Read more…

India in touch with Pakistan on modalities for shipping wheat as aid to Afghanistan

India said on Thursday it continues to be in touch with Pakistan on modalities for supplying 50,000 tonnes of wheat as humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan via the Wagah land border crossing. Read more…

IAF chopper crash: Tri-service inquiry likely to be completed in 2 weeks

The tri-service inquiry into the crash of the helicopter leading to 14 deaths, including that of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, is likely to be completed within the next two weeks, news agency ANI reported citing government sources. Read more…

BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth advances to quarters, beats China's Lu Guangzu 21-10, 21-15

Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championship in Huelva, Spain after defeating Chinese shuttler Lu Guangzu on Thursday. The former world number one closed the match in straight games (21-10, 21-15), which was more or less a one-sided affair. Read more…

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan tells Neena Gupta he lies to Jaya Bachchan every day. Watch Gajraj Rao's reaction

Amitabh Bachchan left everyone in splits up after he jokingly told Neena Gupta that he lies to his ‘partner’ - wife Jaya Bachchan - every day. Neena and her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao appear as guests on Thursday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Read more…

CRPF jawans turn ‘brothers’ for slain soldier’s sister, walk her to mandap

This is a story of how a few CRPF jawans stepped up to take up the role of ‘brothers’ when a slain soldier’s sister found herself missing her sibling on her wedding day. While attending the event, they walked her to the mandap. And a few pictures of the incident have left people emotional. Chances are, they'll have the same effect on you too. Read more…