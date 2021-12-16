KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan tells Neena Gupta he lies to Jaya Bachchan every day. Watch Gajraj Rao's reaction

Amitabh Bachchan left everyone in splits up after he jokingly told Neena Gupta that he lies to his ‘partner’ - wife Jaya Bachchan - every day. Neena and her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao appear as guests on Thursday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 .

A promo of the show was released on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television in which Neena pulled out a few cue cards to ask Amitabh questions. “Main bhi puchu kuch baatein jo aap sach sach bataye? (I will also ask a few questions that you will answer truthfully?),” Neena requested.

“Haan, haan, kyun nahi. Ye toh imtihaan ho gaya humara (Yes, yes, why not! This looks like a test),” Amitabh responded. Neena then asked a bunch of questions, one of which was: “What was the most challenging role of your career?”

Amitabh replied, “Dekhiye, prati ek film jo hai, mere liye ek chunauti hai (every movie is challenging for me).” Neena then asked: “If you had to reject a film, what excuse would you make?” Amitabh replied, “Film mile toh sahi na (Let me get films first)”.

Neena then asked the question: “Kisi cheez se bachne ke liye, kya aapne kabhi apne partner se jhoot bola hai? (Have you lied to your partner in order to save yourself from a situation?)” Amitabh, instead of responding to the question, redirected it to Gajraj. “Pehle aap boliye (First you tell),” Amitabh said, adding, “Peeche baithi hai (She's sitting behind you)” referring to his wife.

Amitabh, referring to wife Jaya, answered Neena's query and said, “Humara aisa hai ki, prathidin humko jhoot bolna padta hai (The thing is, I have to lie every day).” While Neena managed to keep a straight face, Gajraj cracked up almost immediately.

Amitabh and Jaya have been married for over 48 years. The couple are parents to – Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. Actor-politician Jaya made a special appearance, via a video call, on KBC 13's 1,000th episode featuring Shweta and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Meanwhile, Neena and Gajraj are among the many stars who are appearing on the show on the finale week of KBC 13. The final episode will air on Friday.