CRPF jawans turn ‘brothers’ for slain soldier’s sister, walk her to mandap

This is a story of how a few CRPF jawans stepped up to take up the role of ‘brothers’ when a slain soldier’s sister found herself missing her sibling on her wedding day. While attended the event, they walked her to the mandap. And a few pictures of the incident have left people emotional. Chances are, they'll have the same effect on you too.

CRPF took to their official Twitter handle to share a few pictures. They also explained the situation in the caption. “Brothers for life: As elder brothers, CRPF personnel attended the wedding ceremony of Ct Shailendra Pratap Singh's sister. Ct Sahilendra Pratap Singh of 110 Bn #CRPF made supreme sacrifice on 05/10/20 while valiantly retaliating terrorist attack in Pulwama,” they wrote along with the hashtag #GoneButNotForgotten.

Take a look at the post:

Brothers for life:



As elder brothers, CRPF personnel attended the wedding ceremony of Ct Shailendra Pratap Singh's sister. Ct Sahilendra Pratap Singh of 110 Bn #CRPF made supreme sacrifice on 05/10/20 while valiantly retaliating terrorist attack in Pulwama.#GoneButNotForgotten pic.twitter.com/iuVNsvlsmd — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) December 14, 2021

A few images were also shared on the official Twitter handle of Kashmir Ops Sector CRPF.

The posts received several reactions from people. While some expressed their respect for the soldiers, others shared how the images left them emotional.

“Touching gesture. Please take a bow,” wrote a Twitter user. “Beautiful,” posted another. “Respect,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the incident?

