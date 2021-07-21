News updates from HT: Centre issues 7-point advisory after 4th serosurvey and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Travel only if fully vaccinated': Govt's 7-point advisory after 4th serosurvey

Around 67.6 per cent of Indians now have developed antibodies against SARS-COV-2 either through infection or through vaccination, the government's fourth serosurvey results have revealed. Read more

Don’t think my phone was hacked, says Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel, whose contact number was in the list of phones allegedly put under surveillance using Pegasus software, on Tuesday denied the reports, saying that the BJP-led central government does not indulge in such activities. Read more

Emotional well-being of students is our priority: Manish Sisodia

Interacting with the parents and children of Delhi government schools on the second day of the parent-teacher meeting (PTM), deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the government schools are taking steps -- through happiness curriculum, and Yuva counselling helplines -- to ensure the emotional well-being of children during the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

11 feared abducted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

At least 11 people have gone missing from a village in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district and are suspected to have been abducted by Maoists, police said on Tuesday. A search for the missing is underway, they added. Read more

Covid-19: Delta variant now accounts for 83% of US Cases, informs CDC

The Delta mutation of the coronavirus (Covid-19) now makes up 83% of all sequenced Covid-9 cases in the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, informed in a Senate hearing on Tuesday. Read more

Sebi looks into insider trading charge against Adani firms

India’s market regulator is scrutinizing at least three companies controlled by billionaire businessman Gautam Adani for alleged breaches of securities laws related to prevention of insider trading and inadequate disclosures, two people familiar with the probe said. Read more

Deepak Chahar reveals what Rahul Dravid told him before walking out to bat in 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Deepak Chahar on Tuesday night garnered all the attention as he played a remarkable innings to take India home in the 2nd ODI in Colombo. When Chahar was batting in the middle, former India captain and head of this Sri Lanka series Rahul Dravid was seen having a few anxious moments inside the dressing room. Read more

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's porn case isn't his first controversy: Here's a look at his brushes with the law

Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was arrested in connection to a pornography racket bust in Mumbai late Monday night. “The crime branch registered a case in February about the creation of pornography films and publishing them through some apps. Read more

Watch| Jeff Bezos' space flight via Blue Origin rocket; back to Earth in 10 mins

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos blasted off Blue Origin's New Shepard flight on Tuesday. Flight took off from its Launch Site One in the West Texas desert in the United States. The founder of Blue Origin was accompanied by brother, Mark Bezos and Wally Funk. Watch here