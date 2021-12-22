News updates from HT: Centre says 7,306 Pakistanis applied for Indian citizenship, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Over 7,000 Pakistanis applied for Indian citizenship till Dec 14: Govt

As many as 7,306 Pakistani nationals applied for Indian citizenship till December 14, 2021, Union minister of state for home affairs (MoS home) Nityanand Rai informed Parliament on Wednesday. Read more.

Woman who ‘met’ Sheena Bora ready to record statement: Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer

The woman who told Indrani Mukerjea that she has seen Sheena Bora alive in J&K is ready to record her statement, Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer Sana R Khan said on Wednesday. Read more.

On Union minister's 2019 mandate jibe, Kharge cites Rajya Sabha numbers

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on the Opposition over repeated disruptions during the winter session of Parliament that came to an end during the day. Read more.

MG Motor eyes more affordable EVs for India, expects demand for cars to persist

MG Motor India sold over 37,000 units in the country between January and November of this year, up from around 24,000 in the same time frame of 2020. Read more.

'Every time I see him, he introduces something new': Tendulkar reserves humongous praise for 27-year-old India youngster

When the great Sachin Tendulkar speaks, you ought to listen. And when he speaks well of a cricketer, more often than not, it turns out to be the most memorable compliment for that player. Tendulkar has a keen eye for young talents. Read more.

Decoupled: There is always room for well-written insufferable characters but Arya Iyer isn't one

Decoupled, Netflix's latest series, shows curiously little about the ‘couple’ at the centre of it. Read more.