'Every time I see him, he introduces something new': Tendulkar reserves humongous praise for 27-year-old India youngster

When the great Sachin Tendulkar speaks, you ought to listen. And when he speaks well of a cricketer, more often than not, it turns out to be the most memorable compliment for that player. Tendulkar has a keen eye for young talents.

From Prithvi Shaw to Suryakumar Yadav to Ishan Kishan, whoever Tendulkar has spoken highly of, has made an impact. The biggest example of Tendulkar's prediction came true was when in 2013, he called Mitchell Johnson as the player to watch out for during the Ashes, and the left-arm quick rattled England with 37 wickets.

I. Calling Siraj a great learner, the India great lauded the energy and body language of the 27-year-old quick. He highlighted these two factors as the reason behind Siraj's insurmountable amount of success in such a short span of time.

"There is spring in his legs and that is what I like to see. His run-up… you can see he is full of energy. And he is one of those bowlers… when you look at him, you cannot figure out whether it’s the first or the last over of the day. He is coming at you all the time. He is a proper fast bowler and his body language is so positive. That is what I like. He is a fast learner," Tendulkar told veteran sports journalist Boria Majumdar on the show 'Backstage with Boria'.

Huge endorsement for @mdsirajofficial from the master @sachin_rt listen in. He can be India's USP in South Africa.

Siraj made his Test debut during the Melbourne Test against Australia last year, and since, has bagged 33 wickets from 10 Tests, with one five-wicket-haul. His 5/73 against Australia went a long way in India winning at Brisbane and sealing the series 2-1 before Siraj followed it up with several more incredible spells in England. Tendulkar reckons it doesn't appear that Siraj is relatively new to Test cricket and that the pacer appears like a seasoned veteran on occasions.

"When he played last year in Australia, when he made his debut in Melbourne, it never appeared like he was playing his first match. That was the maturity he showed. He builds up his spells so beautifully and there on, he has not looked back. Every time I see him, there is something new that he introduces," added Tendulkar.