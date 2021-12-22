'He is the best choice if they go in with 5 bowlers': MSK Prasad names 4 'confirmed' India players for 1st SA Test

With a star-studded line-up, the Indian team management faces a tough call when the sit to decided the Playing XI for the first Test against South Africa starting December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. While India's opening combination picks itself in KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, in the absence of Rohit Sharma, the two position in the middle order – No. 3 and 5 – along with the bowling combination is one that requires most pondering.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are facing tough competition from Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari, but as far as the bowling is concerned, India face a problem of plenty. Likely to go in with three pacers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are likely to return, which leaves them with a question – will they be assisted with one or two more bowlers?

Former India wicketkeeper and ex-BCCI's chairman of selectors MSK Prasad weighed in on the team bowling combination, naming the 'best choice', and four players he thinks are confirmed to play the Boxing Day Test.

"I think Shardul Thakur is the best choice if they go in with five bowlers as he also gives the option of a steady No.7 batter and we also have Ravichandran Ashwin," Prasad had told PTI. "Four bowlers in this line-up are now confirmed if all fit - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj. I don't think, Ishant will be considered ahead of Siraj on current form."

With no Ravindra Jadeja in their ranks, and R Ashwin expected to be the lone spinner in the XI, India would certainly fancy another option who can chip in with both bat and ball. While Ashwin can bat – his 5 Test centuries are a testament to it – Thakur has impressed with his batting too, scoring three half-centuries. Thakur scored his maiden Test half-century, a knock of 67 against Australia at the Gabba and registered twin fifties in the Oval Test against England in September.

