Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Char Dham yatra suspended following high court order and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Char Dham yatra suspended following high court order and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 05:03 PM IST
The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday suspended the Char Dham Yatra by issuing a revised standard operating procedure (HT Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uttarakhand government suspends Char Dham yatra after HC order

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday suspended the Char Dham Yatra by issuing a revised standard operating procedure (SOP). Read More

Rectal bleeding reported in 5 Covid-19 patients in Delhi, one dead

In a first such post Covid-19 complication in India, five cases of Cytomegalovirus (CVM) related rectal bleeding in patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have been reported from Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday. Read More

Srinagar lake dying for 30 yrs restored to revive old water channel

Khushal Sar lake in Kashmir’s summer capital of Srinagar has been revived after it turned into a cesspool in the past 30 years. Read More

Multiple cylinder blasts reported in Lahore’s Barkat market

Multiple cylinder blasts rocked Lahore’s Barkat market on Tuesday. According to rescue workers at the site, the gas cylinders blew up one after another making it difficult for rescue operators to get near the blast site. Read More

T20 World Cup shifted out of India, to be held in UAE, Oman: ICC

ICC on Tuesday confirmed that the T20 World Cup 2020 has been shifted out of India and will be held in the UAE and Oman. Read More

Large sea snail washes up near Andhra Pradesh river, auctioned for 18,000

An orange-coloured snail was found on the banks of a river in Andhra Pradesh that has sparked much interest among netizens. Read More

Taapsee Pannu says she doesn't miss Kangana Ranaut on Twitter at all: 'She's too irrelevant'

Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn't miss Kangana Ranaut's absence from Twitter, and that the Queen actor is 'irrelevant' to her, personally speaking. Read More

Asia's longest high-speed track for automotive testing inaugurated in Indore

Asia's longest high-speed track for automotive testing, measuring 11.3 kilometres, was virtually inaugurated in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. Read More

Sara Ali Khan returns to work in a 29k pink jacquard mini dress

First popular in Britain in the 1820s, the same Regency fashion era when Bridgerton takes place, Jacquard or a group of intricately decorated woven fabrics are currently making a comeback this season. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
char dham shrines coronavirus t20 world cup uttarakhand government sara ali khan taapsee pannu kanagana ranaut
TRENDING NEWS

Street artist’s trumpet performance on RD Burman song delights tweeple

Large sea snail washes up near Andhra Pradesh river, auctioned for 18,000

This new meme trend on Twitter will make you learn alphabets in a hilarious way

Naughty elephant tries to ‘steal’ leftover milk from bottles, delights tweeple
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP