News updates from HT: China gets new World Heritage Site with links to Hinduism and all the latest news

China gets new World Heritage Site with links to Hinduism, Tamil Nadu

As many as 22 sites in the southeastern Chinese city of Quanzhou including a temple with links to Hinduism were included to the Unesco World Heritage List on Sunday. Read more

Pakistan’s great game in India and Afghanistan

It is a worn-down cliché to say that the 1999 Kargil war is a reminder to India that Pakistan can never be trusted. Can an enemy ever be trusted is the logical question to this surmise. Read more

I used the illegitimate children jibe because...': Salman Khurshid explains

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said his illegitimate children jibe about Uttar Pradesh's draft population control bill was aimed at "grabbing eyeballs". Read more

Fathers pay tribute to their martyred sons a day before Kargil Vijay Diwas

As the country gets ready to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, fathers of the martyred Indian soldiers have been commemorating the sacrifices their sons made for the nation. Read more

IPL 2021: UAE leg to begin on September 19 with CSK vs MI match; final in Dubai on October 15

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the fixture of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Read more

Milind Soman mixes up Priya Malik’s gold medal with Tokyo Olympics, won’t delete tweet: ‘Ok to make a mistake’

Model-actor Milind Soman made a gaffe as he congratulated wrestler Priya Malik on her gold medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships. He mistakenly wrote that she won a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Read more

Tara Sutaria flaunts an hourglass figure in Dior’s Rs61k hot bikini

Making heads turn and how, Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria set the Internet on fire and her latest set of hot pictures in a bikini are to be blamed. Tara grabbed eyeballs for her jaw-dropping look as she slipped into the black and white bikini from Dior and her steamy photoshoot is enough to back our claim. Read more

Who can replace Yediyurappa in Karnataka? A look at the CM hopefuls

Uncertainty looms over the continuation of BS Yediyurappa as the chief minister of Karnataka. The BJP leader has dismissed reports of leadership change but there are big speculations over Yediyurappa’s replacement. Read more

