Tara Sutaria flaunts an hourglass figure in Dior’s 61k hot bikini

Making heads turn and how, Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria set the Internet on fire and her latest set of hot pictures in a bikini are to be blamed. Tara grabbed eyeballs for her jaw-dropping look as she slipped into the black and white bikini from Dior and her steamy photoshoot is enough to back our claim.

Taking to her social media handle, Tara shared two pictures in a coloured and monochrome edit. The pictures featured the diva leaving little for imagination as she posed in the bikini whose top showcased the Dior Oblique motif, a House symbol since its first appearance in 1967.

Crafted in blue technical fabric, the bikini top featured a triangle cut with straps to be tied at the neck and back for a custom fit. Made of polyamide and elastane fabrics, the bikini top was Made in Italy and was paired with a matching bottom for a total look.

The bikini bottom came with a low-waisted style and featured adjustable side ties for an ideal fit while an embroidered bee added a classic Dior touch. Layering her look with a half worn blue denim jeans, Tara added to the oomph factor. Ditching accessories, the diva left her silky tresses open down her back.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipgloss, Tara amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, smokey eye makeup, filled-in eyebrows and bronze highlighter smeared all over her body. Striking a sultry pose for the camera and flaunting an hourglass figure, she simply captioned the pictures, “Hot for @dior (sic).”





The bikini set is credited to French luxury fashion house, Christian Dior, which boasts of evoking sensuality through their intricate embroidery and signature motifs in fashion, fragrances and accessories for women and men. Both the bikini top and bottom originally costs $410 each that converts to ₹30,515 approximately on the designer website and totals to ₹61,030.

Tara Sutaria's bikini top from Dior (dior.com)

Tara Sutaria's bikini bottom from Dior(dior.com)

Tara Sutaria was styled by celebrity and fashion stylist Meagan Concessio.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter