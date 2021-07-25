IPL 2021: UAE leg to begin on September 19 with CSK vs MI match; final in Dubai on October 15

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the fixture of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As per BCCI’s official statement, the 14th edition of the IPL will begin from 19th September in Dubai, with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings squaring off against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians. A total number of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on 24th September when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings.

Fixture of IPL 2021's UAE Leg(BCCI)

There will be 7 double-headers (5 matches already played in India – total of 12 matches) with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST (2:00 PM Gulf Standard Time). All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM Gulf Standard Time).

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on 8th October.

The 1st Qualifier will be played in Dubai on 10th October. The Eliminator & Qualifier 2 will be played in Sharjah on 11th & 13th October respectively, with Dubai hosting the Final on 15th October 2021.