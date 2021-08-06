News updates from HT: Chinese govt says nation warming up faster than the world and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China warming up faster than the world: Govt report

A book published by China’s National Climate Centre said that 9 of the 10 warmest years since 1901 have been recorded in the 21st century. Read more here.

'Hope to launch Covavax for adults in Oct, early 2022 for kids': Adar Poonwalla

The Serum Institute of India CEO also said that the price of the anti-Covid vaccine will be determined at the time of launch. Read more here.

Covid-19 patient develops rare white fungus abscess in brain after recovery

The Covid-19 patient complained of weakness in limbs and difficulty in speech following recovery from the viral disease. Read more here.

Aditya Narayan says he 'became super famous, girls were kissing' him after his TV stint but wasn't offered songs

Aditya Narayan has said that he has become 'super famous and girls were coming and kissing me'. He also said he hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as it was a music show. Read more here.

Music is an extremely personal and emotional experience for people: Dolby Lab’s Ashim Mathur

Ashim Mathur, Senior Regional Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories, chats with HT Tech about the Apple and Dolby collaboration that brought Dolby Atmos support to Apple Music and why it matters. Read more here.

Why Barca say they have to let go of Messi

The La Liga club explains the financial compulsions that led to the two-decade long relationship with the Argentine great ending. Read more here.

