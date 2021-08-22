Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Chinese provincial capital bars unvaccinated people from public areas and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Chinese provincial capital bars unvaccinated people from public areas and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 08:57 PM IST
Passengers use their smartphones while riding a subway train in Shanghai, China. (Bloomberg/Used only for representative purpose)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Provincial Chinese capital bans unvaccinated from entering public areas

Inner Mongolia’s push to boost vaccination rates comes as the ruling Communist Party of China stresses on achieving herd immunity - which puts an end to community transmission - by December this year. Read more

Palm-oil plan for Andamans came after many steps to skirt legal hurdles

India’s quest to increase oil palm isn’t new. A broad policy push came with the Special Programme on Oil Palm Area Expansion between 2011-12 and 2014-15. Read more

'No': Eknath Shinde replies to Narayan Rane's 'fed up with Sena' claim

Maharashtra minister Shinde said that he is happy in the Shiv Sena and that Rane’s comments were aimed at creating confusion in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. Read more

RELATED STORIES

In Assam, police foil bank heist; 3 suspected robbers killed in encounter

According to Kokrajhar police, the incident took place around 2:30 am at Bhotgaon when a group of alleged bank robbers were on their way to rob a branch of Indian Bank. Read more

‘He’s preparing ready material & sending it to Team India’: Former Pak captain backs Dravid’s reapplication for NCA post

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the post of Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as Rahul Dravid’s two-year contract is about to end. Read more

Dia Mirza shares photos of son Avyaan’s first Raksha Bandhan, twins with stepdaughter Samaira

Dia Mirza posted pictures from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at her home. She, her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his daughter Samaira were seen in matching outfits. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china covid-19 vaccine palm oil
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab farmers' protest: Railway to refund 53 lakh to over 12,000 passengers

News updates from HT: Army grants time scale Colonel rank to 5 women officers

Rift widens? Chhattisgarh CM, health minister to meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

'Delta, Alpha variants behind breakthrough Covid cases in India; no new strain'
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP