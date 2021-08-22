News updates from HT: Chinese provincial capital bars unvaccinated people from public areas and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Provincial Chinese capital bans unvaccinated from entering public areas

Inner Mongolia's push to boost vaccination rates comes as the ruling Communist Party of China stresses on achieving herd immunity - which puts an end to community transmission - by December this year.

Palm-oil plan for Andamans came after many steps to skirt legal hurdles

India's quest to increase oil palm isn't new. A broad policy push came with the Special Programme on Oil Palm Area Expansion between 2011-12 and 2014-15.

'No': Eknath Shinde replies to Narayan Rane's 'fed up with Sena' claim

Maharashtra minister Shinde said that he is happy in the Shiv Sena and that Rane's comments were aimed at creating confusion in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

In Assam, police foil bank heist; 3 suspected robbers killed in encounter

According to Kokrajhar police, the incident took place around 2:30 am at Bhotgaon when a group of alleged bank robbers were on their way to rob a branch of Indian Bank.

‘He’s preparing ready material & sending it to Team India’: Former Pak captain backs Dravid’s reapplication for NCA post

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the post of Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as Rahul Dravid's two-year contract is about to end.

Dia Mirza shares photos of son Avyaan’s first Raksha Bandhan, twins with stepdaughter Samaira

Dia Mirza posted pictures from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at her home. She, her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his daughter Samaira were seen in matching outfits.