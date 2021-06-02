News updates from HT: Choksi's wife breaks silence on husband's 'rumoured girlfriend' Barbara and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mehul Choksi's wife breaks silence on husband's 'rumoured girlfriend' Barbara

As a Dominica court is hearing the case of Indian-born fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, who was apprehended by Dominical police last week, Choksi's wife Priti Choksi on Wednesday said the woman who is rumoured to be Mehul's girlfriend is known to her husband and to his other acquaintances.

WTC Final - ‘We are on equal terms’: Virat Kohli responds to playing New Zealand in English conditions

India captain Virat Kohli said conditions in Southampton being more or less similar to what New Zealand have at home, won't have any bearings in the World Test Championship final between the two sides, beginning on June 18.

KRK deletes pics of Disha Patani, her rumoured ex Parth Samthaan after backlash for calling him her ‘brother’

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK explained his tweet on Wednesday morning, in which he shared pictures of Disha Patani with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Parth Samthaan, and referred to him as her 'brother'.

How to apply to get verified on Twitter

Twitter restarted its verification process for the first time on May 21 after discontinuing it in 2017. However, the platform abruptly paused it a few days later stating that they were not taking any requests till they reviewed the applications they have already received.

Louis Vuitton blasted for ‘disgraceful’ keffiyeh with Israel flag colours

Worn throughout the Middle East region as a traditional Arabian headdress, the thick black and white chequered cloth or keffiyeh has become a symbol of resistance and solidarity in the Arab countries, particularly in Palestine.