News updates from HT: Communal sloganeering at Jantar Mantar, Delhi police files FIR and all the latest news

Communal sloganeering at Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police registers FIR

The Delhi Police on Monday said they registered a first information report (FIR) in connection with a video in which some people are seen raising communal and inflammatory slogans near Jantar Mantar in central Delhi on Sunday. Read more.

Cong leader demands immediate evacuation of Sikhs, Hindus from Afghanistan

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Monday urged Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar to immediately evacuate Hindus and Sikhs from conflict-ridden Afghanistan. Read more.

Forces claim to have foiled terror plot in Jammu and Kashmir before I-Day

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday claimed to have foiled a terror plot five days before the 75th Independence Day by recovering a large cache of arms and ammunitions including AK 47 assault rifles, hand grenades, detonators and pistols. In a separate incident, the J&K Police arrested two freshly-recruited terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen from Kishtwar district. Read more.

‘Ensure plastic tricolours are not used for I-day celebrations’: Centre to states, UTs

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has directed all states and Union territories (UTs) to ensure that people do not use national flags made of plastic during the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations. In a statement, MHA said that flags made of non-biodegradable items do not decompose for a long time and make their appropriate disposal a practical problem. Read more.

Gujarat govt’s decision to remodel Sabarmati Ashram 'shocking': Gehlot

Opposing the plan of redeveloping Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said it is a shocking, uncalled for and politically-driven decision taken by the Gujarat government. Read more.

Akshay Kumar wants Neeraj Chopra to play him in a biopic, reacts to viral meme

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal at the recent Tokyo Olympics, once said that he would like Akshay Kumar to play him in a biopic. However, in an interesting turn of events, Akshay now wants Neeraj to portray him in a film based on his life. Read more.

'Was like gold dust for us': Virat Kohli says Indian bowlers have been batting 'in the nets regularly'

One of India's biggest weaknesses in recent times has been the inability of the lower-order batsmen to contribute to the score. With the fall of the last recognised batsman, it has generally been seen that the tailenders have also been dismissed cheaply. In contrast, Indian bowlers have faced some difficulty in dismissing the lower-order batsmen of the opposing sides. Since 2018, India's last three batsmen have had the worst average of all test-playing nations. Read more.

Audi RS 5 Sportback launched at ₹1.04 crore. Check out details here

Audi RS 5 Sportback has been officially launched in India at an introductory price of ₹1.04 crore (ex showroom). With a 2.9L V6 TFSI engine at its core, the performance-oriented Audi sedan is brought in via CBU route and is directed straight at driving enthusiasts looking for a capable luxury vehicle. Read more.

Nora Fatehi glams up vintage pantsuit and corset with ₹57k pumps, bold red lips

Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi may have made a mark in the film industry with her infamous dance moves, but one cannot ignore her impeccable fashion choices through the years. The dancer-turned-actor can slay any fashion statement, be it corsets, pantsuits or printed co-ords. Her recent look in a vintage pantsuit and corset teamed with bold lips proves the same. Read more.