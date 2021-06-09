News updates from HT: Complaint against Instagram for Shiva sticker with mobile and wine and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP leader files complaint against Instagram for Shiva sticker with mobile and wine

Delhi BJP leader Manish Singh has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police on Tuesday for portraying Lord Shiva in a "bad taste" in one of its GIFs.

'Apologise, didn't get a chance to explain': Delhi hospital official on controversial circular

The nursing superintendent of Delhi government-run GB Pant Hospital has apologised for a circular, which asked the nursing employees not to speak in Malayalam at work.

Outbreaks originating in big cities likely to spread faster across nation: Paper

Distance is not a good predictor of the infection spread with outbreaks in bigger cities such as Delhi and Mumbai likely to affect Bengaluru in just 2.38 days while those in a closer place like Tirupati are likely to reach there in 5.06 days.

We were all 'bloody Indians' to them': Farokh Engineer recalls his encounter with racism in England

Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer has revealed how he faced casual racism in England during his time as a Lancashire player.

Sofia Hayat slams Salman Khan, says she deliberately didn't share Bigg Boss stage with him; earns KRK's praise

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat has slammed actor Salman Khan, revealing that she chose not to appear on stage at the Bigg Boss finale with Salman because '(her) morality and truth is stronger than (her) ego'.

Pakistani serial features Rabindra Sangeet, viral videos wow people

Have you ever heard the saying "Music has no borders"? The words couldn't be truer in case of these videos from a Pakistan TV show.

Hyundai Alcazar bookings officially opened at ₹25,000; launch expected soon

Hyundai Alcazar bookings have been officially open at all its dealerships and interested customers will have to pay an amount of ₹25,000 to book a unit.

Watch: From 'Long Covid', to liquor & smoking: Dr Rommel Tickoo answers your queries