BJP leader files complaint against Instagram for Shiva sticker with mobile and wine

Delhi BJP leader Manish Singh has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police on Tuesday for portraying Lord Shiva in a "bad taste" in one of its GIFs where Shiva can be seen with a glass of alcohol in one hand and a mobile in the other. The BJP leader said if the Delhi Police do not take any action against Instagram for "hurting the sentiments" of the Hindus, he will go to the Instagram office and launch a sit-in until the sticker is withdrawn and an apology is tendered.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, "We have received a complaint and an inquiry has been initiated. All the aspects in the complaint are being verified and looked into. As of now, no first information report (FIR) has been registered."

The GIF will promote disharmony, hatred and enmity, the complainant said.





"See the audacity of Instagram. It has dared to show Mahadev with a glass of alcohol in one hand and a mobile in the other. Instagram will have to pay the price for this. I have filed a complaint with the Delhi Police. If required, I will go to the Instagram office and protest," the BJP leader said on Twitter, posting the complaint letter.





"Lord Shiva is venerated by millions and millions of Hindus as the Supreme God...By the way of the above GIF, the accused is deliberately and intentionally hurting the feeling and sentiments of the millions and millions of Hindus, including the complainant...the GIF has been done with the sole intention of inciting the followers of the Hindu community and in the process promote disharmony, hatred and enmity," the complaint said urging the Delhi Police to file a case against Instagram CEO and other officials under Section 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code.

Instagram is a US-based photo and video sharing social media platform, which was launched in 2010, In 2012, Facebook acquired Instagram.