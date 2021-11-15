News updates from HT: Cong leader wants parties to move SC against ordinances on CBI, ED, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Parties should challenge in Supreme Court’: Manish Tewari on Centre's ordinances on CBI, ED chiefs

On Sunday, the central government brought two ordinances to extend the term of directors of the two federal agencies for up to five years. Read more

Delhi adds 2,569 dengue cases, highest since 2015 outbreak

The 100-bed fever ward at Lok Nayak hospital is always 80 to 90% full, with the hospital admitting 20 to 30 dengue patients every day, a senior doctor said. Read more

T20 World Cup: No Indians in ICC's 'Team of the Tournament', Babar Azam named as captain

The Babar Azam-led team comprises three from Australia, two each from England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa and only one from New Zealand. Read more

‘Why didn’t Priyanka Chopra get it?' Kavita Kaushik questions Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri, forgets PC got it in 2016

On Monday, actor Kavita Kaushik took a dig at Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri honour and said, Priyanka Chopra should have got it instead. Read more

Honda launches Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition, oozes sporty appeal

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd on Monday has announced the launch of Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition. Read more

Easy home remedies for dealing with dry hair in winter

With the drop in temperature, your hair may stop absorbing or retaining enough moisture which could make them lackluster, fragile and brittle. Read more