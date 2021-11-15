‘Why didn’t Priyanka Chopra get it?' Kavita Kaushik questions Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri, forgets PC got it in 2016

On Monday, television actor Kavita Kaushik took a dig at actor Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri honour and questioned why actor Priyanka Chopra never got it.

Kavita shared a picture of Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas performing puja at the Los Angeles home and wrote, “Why didn't she get Padam Shree!? Fantastic actor, Brilliant human being, Globally a huge success and has put Indian culture on a pedestrian (pedestal) without holding a flag about it! And yes has never insulted any senior or contemporary artist or anyone for that matter! She is awesome!!” However, Kavita seems to not know that Priyanka was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016.

Why didn't she get padamshree!? Fantastic actor, Brilliant human being, Globally a huge success and has put indian culture on a pedestrial without holding a flag about it ! And yes has never insulted any senior or contemporary artist or anyone for that matter! She is awesome!! pic.twitter.com/Pp2wzso5pN — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) November 14, 2021

Replying to Kavita's tweet one person wrote, “She received already. But ur words about her are so true. Maybe you don't know cos she doesn't brag nor hold a flag about it. She did mention about it around the release of her memoir." Another one said, “Ya in fact many other actresses are more deserving than #KanganaRanaut for #PadmaShree award.”

Kangana, who was awarded Padma Shri this month, raked in a controversy after she made statements about the Indian freedom struggle. Speaking about it at the Times Now Summit, Kangana said, “Woh azaadi nahi thi, woh bheek thi. Aur jo azaadi mili hai woh 2014 mai mili hai (That was not freedom, those were alms. We got real freedom in 2014.)”

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal urged President Ram Nath Kovind to withdraw Kangana's Padma Shri. She also demanded sedition charges against her. “These statements reflect her hatred for our great freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and countless others who laid down their lives for the nation! We all know that our nation got its Independence from British rule through ultimate sacrifices and martyrdom of our great freedom fighters,” Swati wrote.

On Saturday, Kangana said that she is ready to return her Padma Shri if someone can enlighten on what took place in 1947.

Kangana took to Instagram Stories to share some excerpts from a book “just to set the records straight”. She wrote, “Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview 1857 first collective fight for freedom… along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this.”

Kangana Ranaut offers to return Padma Shri if proven wrong about freedom comment.(Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut said she is ready to face consequences. She wrote, “As far as Aazadi in 2014 concerned I specifically said physical Aazadi we may have but consciousness and conscience of India was set free in 2014... a dead civilisation came alive and fluttered its wing and now roaring and soaring high ... today for the first time ... people can't shame us for not speaking English or coming from small towns or using made in India products... everything is articulate and clear in the same interview... lekin jo chor hain unki toh jalegi ... koi bujha nahi sakta (those who have a guilty conscience will feel the burn, nothing can be done about it) ... Jai Hind.”