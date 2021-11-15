Easy home remedies for dealing with dry hair in winter

Winter is almost here and while the season brings respite from heat and gives an excuse to indulge in a wide array of delicious delicacies, the cold weather can make your hair dry and lose texture and shine.

With the drop in temperature, your hair may stop absorbing or retaining enough moisture which could make them lackluster, fragile and brittle. While people may worry about their hair health in winter season, it should not disturb your peace of mind as there are ways to take care of your hair follicles during the harsh cold.

Home remedies and dietary modifications are the best for long-term hair health. Here are some tips by Dr. Shilpi Behl, Medi - Cosmetologist and Facial Aesthetics Specialist, Co-Owner, Avana Healthcare.

Use hot oils

Apply good lukewarm hair oils like Argan oil, Olive oil or Coconut oil to provide nourishment and treat dryness at least an hour before washing your hair.

Go chemical-free

Use mild shampoos that are sulphate and paraben-free. Oil-based or conditioner based shampoos also work best during winters. Apply hair conditioners that have moisturizers in them. Avoid excessive hair colouring or any other hair treatment involving harmful chemicals.

Avoid hot showers

Wash your hair with lukewarm water instead of hot water. Cold water baths work best as cold water seals the cuticles reducing moisture loss.

Blow drying the hair after bath is as harmful as heat styling(Unsplash)

Cut down heat styling

Heat stylers used to curl, straighten or add volume to your hair are eventually drying your hair out each time you use them. Blow drying the hair after bath is as harmful as heat styling. Wrap dry your hair to retain moisture and softness.

Do not wash your hair every day

While removing dirt and sweat from your hair, shampoo also strips your hair sebum which is the natural oil present in the hair to make it shine and manageable. For healthier looking hair and to keep the sebum intact, it is advisable to wash your hair thrice a week.

Add Omega-3 and antioxidants

Antioxidants and marine proteins like Omega-3 keep your hair from thinning out. To ensure that you get sufficient amount of Omega-3 and antioxidants, include salmon, oyster, sardines, tuna, walnuts, broccoli, blueberries, kidney beans, tomatoes, etc. in your diet.

Apply DIY hair masks

Homemade hair mask using curd and a few drops of olive or coconut oil can be applied 20 minutes before washing hair. Apply once or twice a week for better results.

