e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lifestyle / Combating dry winter hair with DIY masks

Combating dry winter hair with DIY masks

With December, winter begins to set in. You can feel it in the early morning breeze and the nip in the air at night. But sadly, with winter, everything seems to get drier and duller - your skin, lips and of course your hair. Dry winter air zaps the essential moisture of the hair and they end up dry and brittle.

lifestyle Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 14:13 IST
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times
(Photo: Shutterstock)
         

With December, winter begins to set in. You can feel it in the early morning breeze and the nip in the air at night. But sadly, with winter, everything seems to get drier and duller - your skin, lips and of course your hair. Dry winter air zaps the essential moisture of the hair and they end up dry and brittle. But don’t you worry, the wreckage can be arrested by giving your strands some extra tender loving care in the form of deep conditioning treatment. We have narrowed down the most hydrating hair masks and deep conditioners that will leave even the droughty, parched strands infused with a considerable amount of moisture. And the best part, no need to head to the salon — all of them you can do right at home.

1. Mashed banana with yogurt and honey

Mash banana, add yogurt and mix in honey. Add a few drops of your favourite essential oils to give your hair a sweet scent. Once the mixture is smooth and creamy, apply to damp hair and comb using a wide tooth comb. Put it on for 15-20 minutes. It tames the frizziness and makes hair soft, smooth and manageable. Will seal the moisture in the hair and will add a soft shine to the hair.

2. Avocado with egg yolk

In a separate bowl, blend an overripe avocado finely. Combine with the egg yolk and mix well. Apply the hair mask mixture to wet hair, starting from your scalp to your hair ends. Massage the mixture gently onto your scalp for 5 minutes. In addition to the moisturizing benefits of avocado and olive oil, eggs are rich in protein, which helps strengthen the hair and protects against split ends and heat damage. This concoction also prevents dandruff, moisturises hair and lastly, promotes hair growth.

Avocado with egg yolk
Avocado with egg yolk ( Photo: Shutterstock )

3. Coconut milk + almond oil

Coconut milk acts as a natural detangler and packs all the nutrients your hair follicles need to grow soft and silky hair, while the antioxidant properties of vitamin E calm scalp irritation and mineral-rich almond oil replaces lost nutrients to restore your hair’s natural protective layer and promote growth of long and lustre strands.

All of the above mentioned natural hair conditioning masks must be left for an hour on hair and should be washed off with a mild shampoo.

Inputs are given by Dr Disha Dinakar, MBBS, co-founder, Digvijaya Herbals

top news
Congress backs protesting farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh on December 8
Congress backs protesting farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh on December 8
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
‘If you have real power...’: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar govt to arrest him
‘If you have real power...’: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar govt to arrest him
Cop, civilian injured in suspected terror attack on police checkpoint in Srinagar
Cop, civilian injured in suspected terror attack on police checkpoint in Srinagar
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Live Score, 2nd T20: Wade survives drop, but gets run out by Kohli
Live Score, 2nd T20: Wade survives drop, but gets run out by Kohli
Latest updates on Covid-19 vaccines around the world
Latest updates on Covid-19 vaccines around the world
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In