News updates from HT: MP Pragya plays basketball; Congress wonders about wheel chair and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sadhvi Pragya plays basketball; Congress leader says, 'May God keep her healthy'

A video of Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya playing with a basketball has gone viral on social media as several Twitter users, including Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Narendra Saluja, said that after a long time they saw Sadhvi Pragya, not in a wheelchair. Read More

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says did not meet BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Friday dismissed reports that he met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, saying that though Adhikari came to his residence to meet him, the meeting could not take place. Read More

UP’s local polls and the distortions in decentralised governance

Elections for district council president (zilla panchayat adkhyaksh or ZPA) in Uttar Pradesh (UP), being held on July 3, have been marked by the usual patterns of politics in the state. Read More

'India might not be looking at Shikhar Dhawan': Chopra predicts battle among 4 cricketers for 2 slots in T20 World Cup

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes India might not be looking at Shikhar Dhawan for the T20 World Cup. Read More

Soha Ali Khan's supreme beauty in pink muslin kurta set leaves us starry-eyed

Always the one to flaunt rich heritage and culture, actor-writer Soha Ali Khan sprinkled happiness like confetti all over our social media feeds with her latest glamorous picture while posing from the confines of her living room. Read More

Windows 11 upgrade not available for these Windows 10 users? Will you get it? Check what Microsoft has done now

Microsoft recently announced the launch of its next-generation Windows operating system, that is, Windows 11. It was stated then that Windows 11 would be a free upgrade for Windows 10 users. However, many are set to be disappointed and you need to find out if you will be the one who may not get the upgrade. Read More

Wimbledon 2021: Sania Mirza poses with son Izhaan, Anushka Sharma reacts with a sweet message

Sania Mirza, back in Wimbledon for the first time after a three-year-long hiatus, bagged a win in women’s doubles with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands to move to the second round. Read More