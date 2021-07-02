UP’s local polls and the distortions in decentralised governance

Elections for district council president (zilla panchayat adkhyaksh or ZPA) in Uttar Pradesh (UP), being held on July 3, have been marked by the usual patterns of politics in the state. Council members are being wooed, with financial inducements, to swing their vote. They, or even their family members, are being harassed, or worse, getting abducted to ensure they vote in a certain way. The difference between legal and illegal means used to win these elections is virtually non-existent.

What are the political economy reasons that have sustained this system?

First, it is important to understand the institutional set-up as the current morass flows from it. The panchayati raj system has three layers – village, block and district council. The urban clusters too are organised in a similar fashion and operate under similar dynamics, but are not the focus of this analysis. While the ward members at all three levels are directly elected, including the pradhan/ sarpanch, the block pramukh (BP) and ZPA are elected indirectly, i.e., only council members vote. Political party symbols are not used during local body elections in UP.

The 73rd and 74th constitutional amendment instituted provisions of reservations for lower castes and women. In UP, half the seats at all levels are in the open category, in which anyone can contest. However, each category of reservation has a 33% quota for women. The position nomenclatures, election rules including party symbol, and reservation proportions differ widely across states. For example, some states have a reservation for Muslims, and in some other states, women reservation in local body elections is 50%.

Second, indirect elections of district and block council presidents have created a system in which large numbers get elected unopposed and they mostly belong to the candidates supported by the ruling party in the state. In 2021, 16 of 74 district council presidents (ZPAs) have been elected unopposed and, of this, only one (Etawah) belongs to the Samajwadi Party (SP). In 2015, 38 ZPAs were elected unopposed and the SP finally won 60 of 74 ZPA seats. Not surprisingly, one-third of 820 block pramukhs in 2015 were also elected unopposed. The proportions were similar during the 2010 panchayat elections when the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was in power at the state level.

Third, the sheer money and muscle power deployed during these elections is phenomenal. During my doctoral dissertation fieldwork in 2015 (and telephone conversations during this round), the expenditure incurred by successful candidates ranged from ₹5-10 crore for a ZPA seat and ₹1-3 crore for a BP seat. In comparative terms, a ZPA candidate often spends more than a Lok Sabha election candidate, and a BP more than a legislative assembly candidate. The expenditure was largely driven by the district council annual budget (propionate rent-seeking possibilities) and the amount the competitor was offering to council members. In highly opaque candidate nomination systems, a ZPA and a BP become claimant to party nominations for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections respectively.

Fourth, the main contestants for the council presidency are mostly relatives of sitting members of Parliament, members of legislative assembly, and ministers, and from the ruling party in the state. It is not surprising then that the state machinery is deployed to its fullest and the ruling party wins the maximum number of presidency seats. In fact, as soon as a change in the ruling regime in the state capital takes place, successful no-confidence motions are brought against many sitting ZPAs and BPs.

Within months of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming to power in 2017, the presidents in one in every four district and block council got changed. For example, late the wife of Vinod Singh (a minister in Akhilesh Yadav’s cabinet) was elected president of the Gonda district council in 2015 and his two nephews became block pramukhs. With the change of guard in 2017, they resigned from their post and the wife of BJP MP Brajbhusan Singh was elected ZPA and his two relatives became block pramukhs. The analysis suggests that similar proportions of leadership positions changed when BSP and SP were elected in 2007 and 2012 respectively.

Fifth, in many cases, especially when the seat gets reserved for a caste which is not the same as a senior politician interested in the position, the politicians in question get their loyalists or employees elected to these posts. While it helps to share power with politically ambitious family members, there is a deeper political economy reason that helps in the local entrenchment of political power. During my fieldwork, I found that most mid-level politicians in rural India own businesses such as brick kilns, petrol pumps, transport, sand mining among other activities. Similarly, a large portion of district council budgets gets spent on construction-related activities (building or repair of roads, government offices, schools, bridges, among others). Connect the two dots — the tender is issued and awarded to the machine owned by the same network.

This is a power-beget-power story in rural India. A decentralised governance system has indeed opened up many spaces and brought marginalised groups into power hierarchies, yet it is also becoming an enabler of political entrenchment. It is puzzling that India, which prides itself in keeping a high standard of conducting elections during national and state polls, has not seriously debated the electoral process for rural local bodies. India must think of a new set of reforms to truly realise the revolutionary potential of the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendment.

Rahul Verma is Fellow at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), New Delhi.

The views expressed are personal

