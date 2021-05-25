News updates from HT: Covid vaccinations will increase as production rises, says Gagandeep Kang and all the latest news
‘Vaccination rates will rise as production increases': virologist Gagandeep Kang
Gagandeep Kang on Tuesday said that there is a global shortage of vaccines and India has to take a decision on whether it wants to buy vaccines developed by either Chinese or Russian vaccination companies. Read more
In Nepal’s political theatre, Delhi risks eroding strategic gains by backing Oli
A fresh political crisis is brewing in Nepal. President Bidhya Bhandari has dissolved the Parliament and called for fresh elections on the recommendation of Prime Minister K.P. Oli, but not without the drama that is part and parcel of Nepali politics. Read more
Who will win India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final? Legendary Richard Hadlee has his say
Ahead of the summit clash in Southampton, England which begins on June 18, legendary New Zealand fast bowler Richard Hadlee shared his thoughts on the first-ever WTC final in the history of cricket. Read more
Hyundai on EV offensive and Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7 to carry forward charge
Hyundai has big and mighty plans for its upcoming Ioniq 5 electric vehicle which is scheduled for an official launch later this this year but in its battery-powered arsenal are more products that would seek to make Hyundai a formidable player in the EV space. Read more
Malaika Arora aces a neat Camatkarasana to improve self confidence with Yoga
We don’t know how she does it but Malaika Arora makes even the most complex of exercises look effortless and this week was no different as she nailed Yoga’s Camatkarasana in a neat manner. Read more
‘Sputnik V, Sputnik Lite are reliable like Kalashnikovs…’: Russian deputy Envoy
Russian Deputy Envoy Roman Babushkin said Sputnik Lite, the single dose Covid vaccine’s promotion and distribution in India would be very helpful. Watch here
Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors
Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts
This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up
Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause