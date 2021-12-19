News updates from HT: Curbs on construction works likely to ease in Delhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Construction curbs likely to be eased in Delhi as air quality improves: Report

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is expected to give more relaxations to construction and demolition activities in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in wake of the air quality index (AQI) improving over the last few days, an official told news agency PTI on Sunday. Read more

Punjab constitutes SIT to probe Golden Temple incident, says report in 2 days

The Punjab government on Sunday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

Agencies being used to keep Samajwadi Party away from power: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday renewed his attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the income tax raids at the residences of his aide and party leader Rajeev Rai and others a day ago. Read more

Omicron spread: These European countries have tightened Covid restrictions

The rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), fuelled by the Omicron variant, in Europe has prompted several countries in the region to take precautionary measures to prevent another outbreak. Read more

Suffering from common cold? Eat these foods for quick recovery

Come winters, and a host of illnesses pertaining to cold weather start knocking at the door putting one at the risk of falling sick. The dry winter air tends to accelerate the virus transmission, which makes people with weak immune system vulnerable to several diseases. Read more

Spider-Man: No Way Home crosses $300 million on global box office, Dwayne Johnson and Simu Liu wish Tom Holland. Watch

Marvel’s newest superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home is shattering pandemic-era box office records globally. As per a Deadline report, the film has already grossed $302.9 million worldwide by Saturday and is likely to cross the half billion-dollar mark after Sunday. Read more

'You look at Australia, England series, we have done exceptionally': Pujara lists India's huge strength ahead of SA Tour

Team India's bowling pace battery has been massively impressive in Test cricket over the course of the last couple of years, especially in the last 12-15 months. Read more

Shashi Tharoor praises artist who sketched his pic using color pencil and pen

There are times when people come across posts that make them go wow. Such a post was recently shared on Twitter by Shashi Tharoor. The post he shared shows an incredible sketch of the MP by an artist. Read more