Agencies being used to keep Samajwadi Party away from power: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday renewed his attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the income tax raids at the residences of his aide and party leader Rajeev Rai and others a day ago.

Yadav said so far, agencies like the Income Tax Department, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), were for those who were in power, but they were being used to ensure the SP is unable to come to power in Uttar Pradesh.

“These agencies were used to find out how to remove a party from the ruling government's position. But, for the first time, it is being seen that such agencies will be used to ensure that the Samajwadi Party does not form the government in Uttar Pradesh,” Yadav said at a press meet.

The former UP chief minister said that whenever the BJP realises that it is losing an election anywhere in India, it unleashes the I-T department, the ED and the CBI.

“We (Samajwadi Party) have experience of presenting documents to the ED and CBI, because the BJP is using central agencies to threaten, just like the Congress party did before,” the SP president added.

Yadav said the present situation in UP shows the Yogi Adityanath government will not be able to survive for long. Reiterating his 'Un-Upyogi' (useless) jibe on the Yogi government, the SP leader said it has destroyed the entire state.

Income tax raids were conducted on the premises of Rai and other SP leaders, a move the party said was politically motivated ahead of the assembly election next year.

Following the searches on his premises in Mau, Rai said action was taken as the Union government did not like him helping out people. "I have no criminal background or black money. I help people and the BJP Government does not like it. This is a result of that." Rai told news agency ANI.