News updates from HT: Decline in routine vaccination for children highest in India during Covid and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Decline in routine vaccination for children during Covid times highest in India

While the world is focusing on expanding and scaling up Covid-19 vaccination, routine vaccination among children has seen a universal decline, according to a joint reporting mechanism developed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund or UNICEF. Read more

‘He doesn’t have technique to succeed...’: Butt names India batter whose defensive mechanism ‘isn’t strong' for Tests

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant isn’t having a great time in the ongoing tour of England.His struggle against the moving ball has been clearly visible in the last three games and former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that Pant needs to show some patience. Read more

Is Shraddha Kapoor tying the knot with Rohan Shrestha? Dad Shakti is worried about divorce rate

Actor Shakti Kapoor said, in no uncertain terms, that contrary to popular opinion, his daughter Shraddha Kapoor isn't about to tie the knot with photographer Rohan Shrestha. Or at the very least, the topic isn't being discussed. Read more

On-demand mobile electric vehicle charging stations to be launched soon

Battery storage and charger development company Ez4EV has announced that it will launch on-demand mobile electric vehicle charging stations called - ‘EzUrja’ - in the next three months. Read more

Trying to get pregnant? Know how to track your menstrual cycle

If you are planning a natural pregnancy then it is imperative to know about the right time to get intimate to maximize your chances of conceiving. Read more

Biden govt's convenient lie, calls Taliban & Haqqani Network 'separate' entities

The United States of America (USA) has claimed that the Haqqani network is a separate entity which operates independently from the Taliban. However, contrary to claims of the Biden administration, the Haqqanis and Taliban have always maintained that they are not separate from each other. Watch here

vaccination covid-19 joe biden
