News updates from HT: Delhi BJP requests L-G Baijal to end weekend curfew and all the latest news

After CM Kejriwal, BJP requests L-G to end weekend curfew, other curbs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi urged lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal to end the ongoing restrictions imposed in the national capital to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

Court refuses pre-arrest bail to TikToker booked for raping girlfriend

The Dindoshi sessions court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by Tiktok influencer Mohammed Shadan Farooqui, who has been booked for raping his girlfriend. Read more

Eight detained in US following death of 4 Indians in human smuggling operation

US authorities have detained eight people, including an American citizen, for alleged involvement in human smuggling following the death of four Indian nationals from exposure to severe cold on the Canadian side of the border with the United States. Read more

Utpal Parrikar vows to exit race if BJP fields ‘good candidate’ from Panaji

A day after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), son of late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, Utpal Parrikar said on Saturday that the decision was "most difficult" to take. Read more

'IPL 2022 to begin in last week of March, will leave no stone unturned to stage it in India': BCCI secretary Jay Shah

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday confirmed that the 15th season of the Indian Premier League will begin from the final week in March and will end will continue till May end. He also added that he will ensure that the tournament is played in India. Read more

Lata Mangeshkar showing positive signs of improvement, says spokesperson: ‘Request for disturbing speculation to stop’

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is showing 'positive signs of improvement' said her spokesperson quoting Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital. Read more

Milind Soman goes shirtless to ooze oomph during pull-ups workout in the forest

Numerous studies show that shinrin-yoku has real health benefits and just a two-hour forest bath is enough to de-stress or relax an individual and actor Milind Soman was seen rooting for the same this Saturday as he went shirtless to ooze oomph during pull-ups variation in forest. Read more

Mini Mathur posts video of peacocks, peahens strolling through Dubai street

“Incredible” is probably the word you will be inclined to use after watching this video posted by actor Mini Mathur on her Instagram page. The video shows peacocks and peahens roaming in a street in Dubai. Read more

