Mini Mathur posts video of peacocks, peahens strolling through Dubai street

“Incredible” is probably the word you will be inclined to use after watching this video posted by actor Mini Mathur on her Instagram page. The video shows peacocks and peahens roaming in a street in Dubai.

“Because I can’t not share this magnificence with those who see what I see on other days. Like… 50 peacocks and peahens strolling on a Dubai street... randomly. Gave my heart a whole new lease of happy!!” she wrote while posting the video.

The video, set to the background score of Cover Me In Sunshine by Pink and Willow Sage Hart, shows several birds sitting on the side of the road. At one point in the clip, one of peacocks also showcase its stunning plumage.

The video, since being shared about two hours ago, has gathered more than 1,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“OMG! The colours,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mesmerising,” posted another. “Wow,” shared a third. “Magnificent,” commented a fourth.

