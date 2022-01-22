Court refuses pre-arrest bail to TikToker booked for raping girlfriend

Mumbai The Dindoshi sessions court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by Tiktok influencer Mohammed Shadan Farooqui, who has been booked for raping his girlfriend. The court observed the allegations that the accused had physical relations with the complainant and got her pregnant on the pretext of marriage were serious.

“He forced her for abortion and thereafter refused to marry her. From the First Information Report (FIR) and prosecution’s claims, it reveals that the offence is serious,” said additional sessions judge, l M I Lokwani.

The court further observed that the investigation is still in progress and if the applicant is released on bail then it is a possibility that he will pressurise the informant and prosecution witnesses.

The FIR said that both the accused and the complainant were working as social media influencers and met in October 2019. Their friendship developed into a relationship and they decided to marry each other.

The duo also started living together and the woman alleged that on the pretext of marriage, the accused allegedly had physical relationship with her.

The FIR further states that after the complainant became pregnant, the accused compelled her to get an abortion and never spoke about marriage.

Therefore, the woman lodged a complaint with the Oshiwara police station.

Farooqui’s lawyer RJ Baddam argued that it was a consensual relationship and there was nothing to be recovered from the applicant. “Applicant is ready to cooperate with the police investigations therefore custodial investigation is not required,” he added.

Opposing the bail plea, Assistant Public Prosecutor, YD Ambekar contended that the offence was serious. The investigation is still in progress and the medical examination of the applicant was not done, he said.

Advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, who appeared for the informant woman, objected to the grant of anticipatory bail and argued that custodial interrogation is necessary for a detailed investigation.

He also submitted video footage to the court wherein the informant was allegedly beaten by the applicant. “Post FIR, she was threatened by the accused,” the court was told.