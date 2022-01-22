Lata Mangeshkar showing positive signs of improvement, says spokesperson: ‘Request for disturbing speculation to stop’

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is showing 'positive signs of improvement' said her spokesperson quoting Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital. The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8.

A tweet from Lata's Twitter account on Saturday read, "Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming."

Earlier speaking with news agency PTI, Anusha Srinivsan Iyer, a close friend of the family, had also said the veteran singer is doing well. "Lata Didi is showing signs of improvement from before and is under treatment in the ICU from the amazing team of doctors spearheaded by Dr Pratit Samdani. We are looking forward and praying for her speedy healing and coming back home," Iyer said in a statement.

On Friday, rumours started doing the rounds on social media that Mangeshkar's health had deteriorated. Anusha had dismissed the rumours and had told PTI, "A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news... The family and the doctors need their space. Let us pray for Lata Didi's speedy recovery and return home."

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Lata Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

In her illustrious career, she has sung various memorable tracks such as Ajeeb Dastan Hai Ye, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Neela Asman So Gaya, and Tere Liye, to name a few.

The singer has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

