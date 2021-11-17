News updates from HT: Delhi govt pushes for WFH, less vehicles to curb pollution and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Push for WFH, restricted vehicular movement: Delhi govt announces measures to fight pollution

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced a number of emergency measures to reduce air pollution in the city. Under the new guidelines, vehicles, except those involved in essential services, from outside will not be allowed into the city. Read more

Amid border row with India, China says military preparing for ‘next stage’

The Chinese military has conducted “major operations related to border defence” and strengthened training under combat conditions to build a modern armed force, the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) has said in a key resolution released on Tuesday. Read more

No vaccination no ration, says MP govt’s order in bid to achieve inoculation target

The Madhya Pradesh food and civil supplies department has issued an order stating that beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act will not get subsidised ration anymore without proof of Covid-19 vaccination. Read more

Saif Ali Khan recalls woman barging into his home, Kareena Kapoor’s reaction: ‘Aren’t you going to say something?’

During a chat with Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan recalled how he got ‘really scared’ when a woman once barged into his home. Read more

'Till Dravid is at the crease, Indian batting is safe and strong': Gavaskar hails new coach, draws similarity with Rohit

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar has welcomed the appointment of Rahul Dravid as the new coach of the Indian cricket team and believes that like his batting, the Wall will bring a lot of calm and composure to Team India during his tenure. Read more

Over four lakh Renault Kwid cars on Indian roads now

Renault, in its 10th year of operation in India, has announced that it has handed over the 4,00,000th Kwid car to a customer recently. Read more

Disha Patani’s workout video is our midweek fitness inspo

Disha Patani keeps her Instagram family updated with her regular fitness routines. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, never takes a day off from the gym and it shows on her. Watch here

