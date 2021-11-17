Push for WFH, restricted vehicular movement: Delhi govt announces measures to fight pollution

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced a number of emergency measures to reduce air pollution in the city. Under the new guidelines, vehicles, except those involved in essential services, from outside will not be allowed into the city. "Police department and transport will ensure this is being followed," Rai said, announcing the measures.

The Delhi government also has also ordered all government departments to work from home with 100% capacity till November 21. Construction and demolition work has also been halted till November 21 in Delhi, while schools and other educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital until further orders, the environment minister also said.

To encourage people to ditch their personal vehicles and travel by public transport, Rai said, "More than 1,000 private CNG buses will be hired" for the city. The hiring will begin from Thursday, he also informed.

The movement of more than 10-years-old diesel vehicles and petrol vehicles in use beyond 15 years, will also be restricted under the new rules. "A list has been handed over by the transport department to the Police... they will initiate the action over this," Rai also announced. Pollution under control (PUC) certificates will also be checked at fuel stations regularly, as per the measures.

Rai announced the measures in a media interaction after chairing a high-level meeting for strict implementation of the suggestions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The environment minister also informed that a Special Task Force of the Traffic Police will be constituted to monitor the traffic congestion so that traffic flow can be made smooth and pollution due to congestion of vehicles can be stopped.

Meanwhile, the officials from the Delhi Metro and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) have written to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that the "decision of allowing people only by sitting should be reviewed." Travelling standing in Delhi metros and DTC buses is prohibited due to the social distancing mandate under the Covid-19 guidelines.

Speaking on current measures taken by the Delhi government to tackle the issue, Rai said, as many as 372 water sprinkling tanks are presently operating in the city. "Water machines of the fire brigade will be stationed at 13 hotspots to ensure more water sprinkling. Usage of only gas will be allowed in industries, action will be taken if found to be using polluted fuel," he also said.

Delhi suffers from hazardous air quality every year with an onset of winters due to the stubble burning, emissions from transport, coal-fired plants outside the city and other industries, as well as open garbage burning and dust. On Wednesday, no improvement was witnessed in the air quality of the national capital as the Air Quality Index (AQI)continued to remain in the 'Very Poor' category at 387, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board at 10 am.