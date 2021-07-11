Home / India News / News updates from HT: Delhi Jal Board to move SC against Haryana and all the latest news
Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the board’s decision to move the Supreme Court against the Haryana government for withholding Delhi’s share of water.
News updates from HT: Delhi Jal Board to move SC against Haryana and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 04:46 PM IST


Yamuna levels at 'all-time' low, Delhi Jal Board to move SC against Haryana

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the board’s decision to move the Supreme Court against the Haryana government for withholding Delhi’s share of water. Read More

Delta, Delta Plus, Lambda: A doctor's takes on 3 variants of Covid-19

Dr SK Sarin, the director of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, has said that though the Lambda variant is not present in India right now, it can come and that is the most worrying aspect of the present Covid-19 situation of the country. Read More

Over 90% of Delhi police personnel fully vaccinated against Covid-19

The Delhi Police has fully vaccinated over 90 per cent of its staff against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while nearly all personnel have been inoculated with the first dose, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. Read More

'He has stamped authority in Test cricket': Former cricketer says India opener is 'best batsman in the world'

Former India all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi lauded India opener Rohit Sharma and said that the right-handed batsman has stamped his authority in Test cricket. Read More

Mandira Bedi spotted on her morning walk by paparazzi, first time since husband Raj Kaushal's death

Actor-host Mandira Bedi was spotted in Mumbai by the paparazzi on Sunday. Read More

NIA conducts raids across Jammu & Kashmir in terror funding case, 6 arrested

NIA raided different locations in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag & arrested 6 people. Watch


