News updates from HT: Delhi traders' bodies ask authorities to enforce Covid measures in markets and all the latest news

‘Crowds beyond shops not in our control’: Delhi traders’ bodies on overcrowding

The traders’ bodies reaction comes in response to the Delhi high court taking cognizance of the violation of Covid-19 protocols across Delhi’s markets. Read more here.

Ashgabat world’s most expensive city for foreign workers, Mumbai drops 18 places: Report

The survey used New York City, ranked 14 on the list, as the base city and currency movements were measured against the US dollar. Read more here.

WTC Final: 'Length did the trick' - Bangar on Indian pacers' success on day 5

WTC Final: Shami then did more damage as he bowled a peach of a delivery to rattle the stumps of BJ Watling. Read more here.

Rhea Chakraborty shares childhood pic and talks about 'weathering a storm': 'Who knew I would learn to fly'

Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram and shared two posts on her Instagram Stories. In one, she shared a childhood picture along with an inspiring note while another she spoke about the darkness before dawn. Read more here.

Hero MotoCorp to hike prices of two-wheelers by up to ₹3,000 from July 1

The entire range of Hero MotoCorp two-wheelers will see a price hike in July 2021. Read more here.

Windows 10 update finally fixes bothersome taskbar visual glitches, fixes bug that slowed down games

Good news for Windows 10 users as Microsoft finally resolves the Windows 10 taskbar’s visual glitches - it has also fixed bugs that slowed down gaming performance after installing a recent update. Read more here.

Siddhant Chaturvedi defies gravity, aces inverted pigeon pose during aerial Yoga

Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi’s latest fitness picture dares us to give a deep stretch to our hips and re-align our spine with inverted pigeon pose during aerial Yoga and here’s why girls and boys should try it too. Read more here.

How to prevent 3rd Covid wave? Dr. Paul gives 4 factors for controlling outbreak

