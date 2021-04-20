News updates from HT: DGCA allows banned Boeing 737 Max to fly over India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

DGCA allows banned Boeing 737 Max to fly over India

National aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Tuesday issued an order allowing foreign-registered Boeing 737 Max aircraft, banned in India since 2019, to fly after taking its permission. Read more

Bhutan's cricketers: Guardians of their galaxy

What if you were told that during the Covid pandemic -- with training, matches and activity erased -- a cricket community pitched in as frontline workers? Read more

Varun Dhawan assures fans he fed girl a piece of cake after he gets query on viral video

Actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories to assure his fans that the girl who featured in his recent viral video did eventually get to have a piece of cake. Read more

At least 2.7 crore Indians got their identities stolen in one way or another in 2020: Norton report

As far as cyber threats are concerned, Indians are one of the most targeted user groups in the world and the Norton Cyber Safety Insights report for 2021 has shed some light on exactly what the trouble areas are. Read more

Man sings Maa Tujhe Salaam with ukulele while paragliding. AR Rahman shares clip

An Instagram video showing a man paragliding while playing the ukulele has grabbed the attention of netizens. The clip shot at Bir, Himachal Pradesh featured the performance by Rupesh Maity. Read more

‘Please understand…’: Virat Kohli’s appeal to people on Covid crisis

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli gave a message to people on the Covid-19 pandemic. In the message, which was tweeted by Delhi police, Kohli urged people to maintain social, wear masks and cooperate with authorities to control the surge in Covid cases. Watch here