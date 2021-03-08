News updates from HT: Dhinakaran's AMMK allots 3 seats to Owaisi's AIMIM in TN assembly polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Dhinakaran’s AMMK allots 3 seats to Owaisi’s AIMIM for Tamil Nadu polls

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran on Monday announced his party’s alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and allotted three seats for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Read more

'India wins without him as well': Ganguly hails India's bench strength, lauds Rahul Dravid's role as NCA chief

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is impressed with India's bench strength, and for that, he has credited his former teammate Rahul Dravid for performing his role as National Cricket Academy chief with utmost dedication. Read more

Varun Dhawan shares unseen photo with wife Natasha Dalal on Women's Day: 'Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari'

Varun Dhawan is celebrating the women in his life on International Women’s Day. He shared adorable photos with wife Natasha Dalal, mother Laali Dhawan, sister-in-law Jaanvi Desai and niece Niyara on the occasion. Read more

‘PM Modi will soon name country after himself’: Mamata Banerjee lashes out

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of lying to the people of the state. ‘BJP leaders come to Bengal only during elections and spread canards and lies. He is lecturing us on women’s safety. Watch here