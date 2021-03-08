IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'India wins without him as well': Ganguly hails India's bench strength, lauds Rahul Dravid's role as NCA chief
Rahul Dravid (L) and Sourav Ganguly. (Getty Images)
Rahul Dravid (L) and Sourav Ganguly. (Getty Images)
cricket

'India wins without him as well': Ganguly hails India's bench strength, lauds Rahul Dravid's role as NCA chief

  • The rise of youngsters has been instrumental in India registering back-to-back Test series wins, and for that Ganguly reckons, Dravid has had an immense role to play.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:24 PM IST

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is impressed with India's bench strength, and for that, he has credited his former teammate Rahul Dravid for performing his role as National Cricket Academy chief with utmost dedication. Dravid was appointed the head of the NCA in July of 2019 and has been pivotal for the rehab and coming through for experienced cricketers and youngsters alike.

Ganguly's comments come after India pulled off an incredible series win against Australia Down Under in the absence of some of their big players, with the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur stepping up. The rise of youngsters has been instrumental in India registering back-to-back Test series wins, and for that Ganguly reckons, Dravid has had an immense role to play.

Also Read | 'He's not going to be at no. 8 for long': Vaughan's prediction for Sundar

"I always say that Rahul Dravid has done a great job at the NCA (in Bangalore) as he looks after the second-string players. Mohammed Siraj, you know I see a lot of talent in him, Shardul Thakur every time they have got opportunities they have just stood up," Ganguly, the BCCI president told India Today.

Siraj made his India debut when Mohammed Shami sustained a fractured forearm and was ruled out of the final three Tests. The fast bowler picked up 3/37 and 2/40 on his Test debut, followed by a maiden five-wicket-haul in the final match in Brisbane. Shardul, on the other hand, on his debut, picked up seven wickets in the match and scored a vital 67 with the bat. Even T Natarajan, who replaced the injured Jasprit Bumrah, put up an impressive show, recording figures of 3/78.

Also Read | India vs England Test series: Team India report card

"We spoke about Bumrah for all of last year, but India wins without him as well. In Australia the last Test match, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, no Ishant Sharma in the squad, and you beat Australia in Australia. That's remarkable," Ganguly added.

Ganguly informed he is doing well after two rounds of angioplasty and will be travelling to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium for either the second or the third T20I between India and England. The five-match T20I series starts Friday, with all games taking place at the world's largest cricket stadium, and while the BCCI president has shown his eagerness to travel, the former India captain won't be doing so without getting a vaccine for Covid-19 first.

"I will travel and go for the T20Is. I will go to Ahmedabad for either the 2nd or the 3rd T20I. I could not travel then because I was just two weeks out of the hospital. I was not allowed to take a place," Ganguly said.

"Now it's fine, everything is healthy, I will take the vaccine and then start flying. I am back at work and absolutely fit to be honest. Absolutely spick and span, medical science is so good these days."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england india vs australia sourav ganguly rahul dravid
Close
Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his fourth consecutive List-A century.(Twitter)
Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his fourth consecutive List-A century.(Twitter)
cricket

Ton-up Padikkal sends message to selectors as Karnataka thrash Kerala

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • Padikkal sent a strong message to the national selectors before England ODIs as he slammed his fourth consecutive List A ton.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyank Panchal played a knock of 134 runs to guide Gujrat to Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals(BCCI Domestic / Twitter)
Priyank Panchal played a knock of 134 runs to guide Gujrat to Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals(BCCI Domestic / Twitter)
cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Priyank Panchal's century takes Gujarat to semi-finals

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Gujarat rode on Panchal’s 134 to post a competitive 299 for 7 and then bundled out the opposition for 182, to make it to the semi-final. India Test star and Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari was out for a five-ball duck.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India to face New Zealand in the ICC WTC Final(Twitter)
India to face New Zealand in the ICC WTC Final(Twitter)
cricket

Southampton's Ageas Bowl to host ICC WTC final between India and New Zealand

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Team India on Saturday roared into the final of the inaugural edition of the WTC following an emphatic 3-1 series win over England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Dravid (L) and Sourav Ganguly. (Getty Images)
Rahul Dravid (L) and Sourav Ganguly. (Getty Images)
cricket

'India wins without him as well': Ganguly hails bench strength, lauds Dravid

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • The rise of youngsters has been instrumental in India registering back-to-back Test series wins, and for that Ganguly reckons, Dravid has had an immense role to play.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaron Finch(AP)
Aaron Finch(AP)
cricket

World T20, Ashes loom for Australia after disappointing season

Reuters, Sydney
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Unlike the home test series loss to India around the New Year, there were mitigating circumstances to the 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Black Caps eight months out from the T20 World Cup in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain. (Getty Images)
Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain. (Getty Images)
cricket

New Zealand under Williamson primed for two tilts at elusive world glory

PTI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:51 PM IST
The Black Caps shuffled their batting order, showed faith in part-time bowlers, and displayed tactical flexibility to prevail 3-2 over Australia and make it five wins from as many home series this season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Manjrekar. (Sanjay Manjrekar/Instagram)
Sanjay Manjrekar. (Sanjay Manjrekar/Instagram)
cricket

'2nd great inning under 2 months': Manjrekar names 'performance of the series'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:21 PM IST
  • India vs England: It was a knock that snatched the advantage away from England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Cricket Board(Twitter)
Pakistan Cricket Board(Twitter)
cricket

PCB shuts offices after senior official tests positive for COVID-19

PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:14 PM IST
The PCB decided to adopt a safety-first approach soon after the official tested positive and asked its employees to work from home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DC coach Ricky Ponting(Special arrangement)
DC coach Ricky Ponting(Special arrangement)
ipl

‘Hope Axar and Ashwin have some wickets left’: Ricky Ponting

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Delhi Capitals head coach and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting took to Twitter and expressed his excitement ahead of a fresh IPL season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

He wants to be the best & compete against the best: Laxman lauds Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Ashwin was named the man of the series after the series ended with India beating England in three days to win the four-match series 2-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Jofra Archer. (Getty Images)
File image of Jofra Archer. (Getty Images)
cricket

England head coach provides update on Jofra Archer's injury ahead of India T20Is

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:32 PM IST
  • The extent of the damage is unknown at the moment but Chris Silverwood, the England head coach, has informed that Jofra Archer’s injury is being looked into.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team India coach Ravi Shastri addresses players ahead of net session in Chennai during the Test series against England.(Twitter/BCCI)
Team India coach Ravi Shastri addresses players ahead of net session in Chennai during the Test series against England.(Twitter/BCCI)
cricket

India vs England Test series - Team India report card

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • Virat Kohli and his men crushed Joe Root's team to win the series 3-1 and also qualified for the final of the maiden World Test Championship. Here is a look at our report card of Team India in this series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devdutt Padikkal.(Twitter)
Devdutt Padikkal.(Twitter)
cricket

Devdutt Padikkal continues run-spree, registers fourth consecutive century

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Padikkal registered his latest century against Kerala in the ongoing quarter-final 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Palam A ground in the national capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh: File Photo(Getty Images)
Harbhajan Singh: File Photo(Getty Images)
cricket

Harbhajan names India’s 2nd choice wicketkeeper after Rishabh Pant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Harbhajan was of the opinion that Saha is a 'safe keeper and has very good hands’, adding that the Bengal cricketer has been with Team India for a long time now and is fitter than most of the youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.(Reuters)
File photo of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.(Reuters)
cricket

'Week later without knowing some rule comes and we go from number one to three'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Due to the changes, India went from first to second place despite winning three series. Australia overtook them with 2 series wins out 3. They were required to win series in Australia and against England to qualify for the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP