Dhinakaran’s AMMK allots 3 seats to Owaisi’s AIMIM for Tamil Nadu polls
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran on Monday announced his party’s alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and allotted three seats for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. “In the alliance led by the AMMK, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has been allotted three constituencies in Tamil Nadu, namely Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram,” Dhinakaran's tweet, roughly translated from Tamil, read.
Tamil Nadu has 234 assembly constituencies, all of which will go to polls on April 6. Counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on May 2.
Monday’s development comes days after Dhinakaran’s aunt, the expelled All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala, announced her retirement from politics, leaving Dhinakaran and the AMMK to contest the elections on their own. Sasikala, one of the closest allies of the late Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, was released from prison last month after serving four years in a Bengaluru jail in connection with a corruption case. The AMMK is a breakaway faction of the AIADMK, formed by Dhinakaran in March 2018.
The AIADMK is currently led by Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam. The ruling party will contest the elections in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has a government at the Centre. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which is the major opposition party, has, meanwhile, allotted 25 seats to the Congress. While the AIADMK and DMK are regional heavyweights, the BJP and Congress are national parties.
The Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be the first in the state after the death of both Jayalalithaa and DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi, a former chief minister. While Jayalalithaa passed away in December 2016, Karunanidhi died in August 2018. His son, MK Stalin, is the current president of the DMK.
