Home / India News / News updates from HT: Dilip Ghosh defends 'bermuda' remark on Bengal CM and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Dilip Ghosh defends 'bermuda' remark on Bengal CM and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 05:03 PM IST
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday defended his bermuda comment on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said a woman showing her legs in a saree is inappropriate.(PTI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Dilip Ghosh defends bermuda remark, says showing legs in a saree inappropriate

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday defended his bermuda comment on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said a woman showing her legs in a saree is inappropriate. Read More

Kerala nun harassment case: Investigating officer picked for probe

A superintendent-rank officer will conduct an inquiry into the alleged harassment of Kerala nuns on a Jhansi-bound train, inspector general (railways) Satyendra Kumar Singh said on Thursday. Read More

Vote BJP for 'schemes', TMC for 'scams': Amit Shah in Bengal

Amid a hyperpartisan political climate in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. Read More

India predicted XI for 2nd ODI: Kohli could change spinner, hand debut to Surya

Team India will go into the second ODI against England in Pune on Friday with its tail up after a convincing win over the world champions in the first match of the series. Read More

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SC quashes criminal proceedings against Shillong Times editor Patricia Mukhim

How Delhi’s abstention on Sri Lanka vote in Geneva is playing out in Chennai

‘Negative RT-PCR report must for all passengers arriving in Bengaluru’

Sachin Vaze to be in NIA custody till April 3

Ranbir Kapoor attends father Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet with sister Riddhima after Covid-19 recovery. See pic

At actor Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet on Thursday, his two children came together for a puja. Read More

Nora Fatehi pairs Rs.1.5 lakh bag with modern chic blazer and pants, see pics

Modern chic looks that are perfect for office wear and partying the night away have become Nora Fatehi's forte. Read More

The Rock’s video on his dog’s ‘judgmental look’ will leave you in splits

A video shared by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson about his dog’s “judgmental look” had now sparked laughter among people. Read More

‘Mamata chased automobile companies out of Bengal’: Amit Shah’s ‘vikas’ pitch

Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee led TMC during a public speech in Purulia. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal election 2021 west bengal assembly elections 2021 mamata banerjee on dilip ghosh dilip ghosh bjp state chief dilip ghosh kings xi punjab ipl 2021 retrospective of experimental filmmaker amit dutta amit bhosale amit dhankar ranbir kapoor
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP