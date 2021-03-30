News updates from HT: Dust-laden winds blow over Delhi deteriorating air quality and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Dust-laden winds from Rajasthan blow over Delhi, air quality deteriorates

Dust-laden winds from Rajasthan have started blowing over Delhi, leading to a deterioration in air quality and visibility.

Amit Shah says if Mamata is defeated in Nandigram, TMC will lose West Bengal

Union home minister Amit Shah, who is in West Bengal to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ongoing assembly elections, said on Tuesday Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee must be defeated in Nandigram to bring about "much-desired change" in the state.

Now Uttarakhand makes negative RT-PCR test report must for visitors

People, especially from states where cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are increasing, will be required to produce a negative Covid test report before they can enter Uttarakhand.

Bhuvi’s swing of fortune and fitness

You'd think that Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be happy about picking up 10 wickets across the eight limited-overs matches against England.

Volkswagen to expand its SUV range, announces a new model called Taigo

Volkswagen has announced the name of the new sporty SUV Coupe.

Recipe: Smile your way into the mid-week with this Overnight Oatmeal Cookie Jar

Food is bae but with the monotony of work from home since the past year, we have run out of a menu that can lift up our mood in a jiffy and that is when we stumbled upon a recipe of Overnight Oatmeal Cookie Jar.

When Suhana Khan scolded dad Shah Rukh Khan for not quitting smoking like he'd promised

Shah Rukh Khan has often spoken about his smoking habit. Last year, he implied in a tweet that he still hadn't kicked it, despite saying in the past that he would like to stop, for his children's sake.

Electricians’ kind gesture for kid who kept offering them help wins hearts

Kids can be extremely curious about new things happening around them. They often don't refrain from asking one too many questions and sometimes even try to copy the actions they see happening.

‘If you attack our culture…’: PM Modi warns LDF & UDF on Sabarimala row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the LDF and UDF being ashamed of the culture of Kerala.