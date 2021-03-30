When Suhana Khan scolded dad Shah Rukh Khan for not quitting smoking like he'd promised

Shah Rukh Khan has often spoken about his smoking habit. Last year, he implied in a tweet that he still hadn't kicked it, despite saying in the past that he would like to stop, for his children's sake.

While promoting his 2011 film Ra.One, Shah Rukh said at an event that his daughter, Suhana, once scolded him for it. "I want to say this on every platform, it feels shameful to deter people from smoking in my films, and yet continue to smoke in real life," he said in Hindi. "But I really want to give it up, I really want to, but I can't find the time."

He continued, "To stop smoking, you need time. Today, my daughter told me 'Papa, you said you were giving up!', but I really have cut down on it. I smoke only six-seven these days. I hope to cut down further by this month. Like social networking, if I can just become a social smoker."

It doesn't seem like Shah Rukh's plans worked out. At the India Today Conclave in 2017, he said, "One way to look at it is to keep yourself healthy. The presence of a little child at the age of 50, it is a good thing. It makes me come alive, it makes me see innocence and love in a different way. Having said that, will I be there to do the same thing that I did with my older kids? Yes, that is a worry. So that keeps you smoking less, drinking less, exercising more. I am planning to give up all (smoking, drinking, etc) and try to be healthier and happier."

Last year, when a fan tweeted at him asking for advice on how to quit smoking, Shah Rukh quipped, "Eh...you are looking for answers in the wrong place my friend. Best of luck with your endeavour."

The actor has three kids -- Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. He is looking to make his acting comeback after a four-year sabbatical, with Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone.

