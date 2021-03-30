IND USA
A picture of the tiny pay slip that acknowledges little Theo’s work and some money sent with it.(Twitter/@LauraNicoleAnd2)
Electricians’ kind gesture for kid who kept offering them help wins hearts

A tweet posted by the kid's mother is sure to make you smile.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 03:06 PM IST

Kids can be extremely curious about new things happening around them. They often don’t refrain from asking one too many questions and sometimes even try to copy the actions they see happening. That was the case with this little boy too, who had some electricians working in his house. The boy, named Theo, asked questions and even tried to help the electricians with their work. It’s what the electricians did after a job well done that’s winning people over.

Mom Laura-Nicole Anderson took to Twitter to share the incident. “The sweetest act of kindness from the electricians that Theo has hounded with questions, kindness and constant offer of help while they worked… Thank you Seytons Electrical, you made his day!” she tweeted.

Her post is complete with a picture of a tiny pay slip that acknowledges little Theo’s work. The note clearly states the employee's name, that is Theo, and lists things like “measuring of items”, “catering (yummy cookies)”, and “Quality assurance (Asking lots of questions)” among other things. The image also shows the money Theo earned for his amazing work.

Take a look at the entire share below:


Shared on March 28, the tweet struck a chord with many. People posted several heartening reactions to the tweet, some sharing their own similar experiences.


Another tweet mentioning the special gesture also went viral collecting over 1.5 lakh likes and thousands of reactions from tweeple.

What do you think of this story?

