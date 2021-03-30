Electricians’ kind gesture for kid who kept offering them help wins hearts

Kids can be extremely curious about new things happening around them. They often don’t refrain from asking one too many questions and sometimes even try to copy the actions they see happening. That was the case with this little boy too, who had some electricians working in his house. The boy, named Theo, asked questions and even tried to help the electricians with their work. It’s what the electricians did after a job well done that’s winning people over.

Mom Laura-Nicole Anderson took to Twitter to share the incident. “The sweetest act of kindness from the electricians that Theo has hounded with questions, kindness and constant offer of help while they worked… Thank you Seytons Electrical, you made his day!” she tweeted.

Her post is complete with a picture of a tiny pay slip that acknowledges little Theo’s work. The note clearly states the employee's name, that is Theo, and lists things like “measuring of items”, “catering (yummy cookies)”, and “Quality assurance (Asking lots of questions)” among other things. The image also shows the money Theo earned for his amazing work.

Take a look at the entire share below:

The sweetest act of kindness from the electricians that Theo has hounded with questions, kindness and constant offer of help while they worked🥰 Thank you Seytons Electrical, you made his day!! pic.twitter.com/t7jvcadGsO — Laura-Nicole Anderson (@LauraNicoleAnd2) March 28, 2021





Shared on March 28, the tweet struck a chord with many. People posted several heartening reactions to the tweet, some sharing their own similar experiences.

That’s so nice, bet he loved it! Reminds me I used to follow my grandad around when I was small and he did DIY and he’d let me do bits, always wanted to be a mini version, he died last week. Story just reminded me of him. — Sal (@DarkDestroyer82) March 29, 2021

This is so great. I remember I once offered to help an uncle to plant some seeds for the greenhouse. He said he would give me £1 for every tray I finished while he was at the pub. When he got back I’d done all 10 trays. He gave me £10 and was gutted as that was a weeks beer money — Alan Haynes (@Alfonz1204) March 29, 2021

Such a positive recognition of Theo's contribution everything works 2 ways ...Seytons employ kind and thoughtful people — ADHD+ PERTH (@adhdperth) March 28, 2021

What a kind thing to do and your son will remember his first job for life, also what a wonderful company to do that. I hope they get loads of work on the back of their kindness. — susan crichton (@crichton1720) March 29, 2021

This has made my day too! — Caitríona (@cmurphy195) March 28, 2021





Another tweet mentioning the special gesture also went viral collecting over 1.5 lakh likes and thousands of reactions from tweeple.

