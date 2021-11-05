Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: ED summons Anil Deshmukh's son for questioning in money laundering case and all the latest news

Enforcement Directorate officials have summoned former state home minister Anil Deshmukh’s (in picture) son for questioning in connection with a money laundering case.(PTI)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Father in custody, ED summons Anil Deshmukh’s son Hrishikesh on Friday

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned former state home minister Anil Deshmukh’s son, Hrishikesh Deshmukh, to show up at the ED office for questioning on Friday in connection with the money laundering case in which his father has been arrested and is in the agency’s custody till November 6. Read more

On Virat Kohli's 33rd birthday, a look at 5 knocks that prove the India captain is one of the greatest batters ever

Virat Kohli may not have scored a century in two years but the India captain still continues to be one of the best batters in world cricket not only in among current cricketers but also across era. Read more

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas perform Lakshmi puja at LA home, fans are proud of her ‘for spreading our culture worldwide’

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures of herself and her husband Nick Jonas performing Lakshmi puja at their home in Los Angeles, on the occasion of Diwali. While she wore a yellow saree, he was dressed in a kurta-pyjama. Read more

Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi lehenga for Diwali celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor deserves to be seen

Diwali may be over, but that hasn't stopped our favourite celebrities from sharing their festive looks with us on social media. Actor Alia Bhatt, who celebrated with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, is among these stars who enjoyed Diwali with their loved ones and took to the gram to share their ethnic looks late in the evening. Read more

Delhi’s air quality ‘hazardous’ as firecrackers rattle NCR on Diwali

The air quality in the national capital took a hit after the cracker ban went for a toss. The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the ‘hazardous’ category at some places. Watch here

 

 

anil deshmukh enforcement directorate
